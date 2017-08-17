FOMC minutes showed divided opinions – UOB

FOMC minutes showed divided opinions – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
Analyst Alvin Liew at UOB Group assessed yesterday’s release of the FOMC minutes.
Key Quotes
“The 2 key takeaways from the July FOMC minutes were 1) There is broad agreement to begin the Fed Reserve’s balance sheet reduction (BSR) “relatively soon” but 2) there is a divide between Fed policy makers over when to hike interest rates due to differing views on US inflation developments”.
“The FOMC minutes gave more confidence that the BSR announcement will be in the upcoming September FOMC although a caveat for the projection is that the US debt ceiling limit issue is a non-event which remains our base case scenario”.
“We retain our next rate hike forecast to be at December 2017 FOMC while still being mindful about US inflation developments”.
“The next key event for the Fed Reserve could be the annual monetary policy symposium organized by the Federal Reserve of Kansas City (Jackson Hole Symposium) on 24-27 August but FOMC Chair Yellen has yet to confirm her attendance”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.