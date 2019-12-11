FOMC leaves policy rate unchanged within 1.5% - 1.75% range as expected

- Fed keeps federal funds target range unchanged at 1.5% - 1.75%.
- Fed sees no change in policy rate next year.
- US Dollar Index edges higher modestly ahead of Chairman Powell's press conference.
Following its 2-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday announced that it left the benchmark interest rate unchanged within the target range of 1.5% - 1.75% as widely expected and noted that the policy rate is seen staying at the current level in 2020. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is scheduled to deliver his comments on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 19:30 GMT.
With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, inched higher from its daily lows and was last down 0.1% on the day at 97.42.
Key takeaways from the statement
"Fed maintains interest on excess reserves rate at 1.55%."
"Fed judges that current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to maintain US economic expansion and inflation and employment goals."
"Will continue to monitor incoming data, including global developments and muted inflation pressures."
"Jobs gains solid, inflation still below target."
"Fed vote in favor of policy was unanimous."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: USD falling as Powell makes dovish comments
Fed Chair Powell said he would only raise interest rates if inflation significantly and persistently surpassed the target. The asymmetric reaction function is weighing heavily on the dollar.
EUR/USD surges to 6-week high after Powell's dovish comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 after Fed Chair Powell said that he would only raise rates if inflation significantly and persistently missed targets. Markets are concerned about new tariffs.
GBP/USD tops 1.32 after Fed decision, ahead of critical UK elections
GBP/USD is trading above 1.32 after dovish comments from the Fed. Speculation ahead of the UK elections is rife. The Conservatives are on course to a narrow victory in a tightening race.
Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.