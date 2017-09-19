FOMC dot points in focus - ANZ

FOMC dot points in focus - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that the FOMC dot points will be in focus tomorrow morning.
Key Quotes:
"Back in June, the median estimate of FOMC members was for one more 25bp hike this year and a further three in 2018."
"Will FOMC members maintain that or will they cut the forecast? If they keep the dot points as they are, a rate hike in December will become a central focus (currently 53% priced). A reduction would suggest less confidence in achieving the inflation target over the medium term. All asset markets would benefit on that and the USD would likely weaken."
