FOMC dot points in focus - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that the FOMC dot points will be in focus tomorrow morning.

Key Quotes:

"Back in June, the median estimate of FOMC members was for one more 25bp hike this year and a further three in 2018."

"Will FOMC members maintain that or will they cut the forecast? If they keep the dot points as they are, a rate hike in December will become a central focus (currently 53% priced). A reduction would suggest less confidence in achieving the inflation target over the medium term. All asset markets would benefit on that and the USD would likely weaken."