If we are incorrect on that, then FX could get interesting as a hawkish communication could see Tokyo’s resolve over limiting Yen depreciation being tested. A Tokyo holiday could exacerbate a move higher and a breach of the 2023 high is certainly feasible. A break of that high could well be accepted in Tokyo but we would still assume intervention would happen quite soon after that, especially with the BoJ’s action this week at least now consistent with Yen buying intervention.

We expect a reasonably balanced Fed communication, no matter what the median dots profile indicates for this year and that should help curtail further USD buying and weaken the current positive momentum (certainly the case of course if the dots profile is unchanged).

The primary risk as we see it is that the FOMC drops a dot from its median dot profile of moves in the fed funds this year from three rate cuts to just two. That action alone would most likely lift yields and help support the Dollar. Still, the OIS market is not hugely out of kilter with that scenario at 20 bps of more cuts. So a bigger move for yields and the Dollar would likely come from not the change in the dots profile from three cuts to two but the communications from Fed Chair Powell that accompanies such a change.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.