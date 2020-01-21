Focus on Trump's speech at WEF in Davos - Deutsche Bank

In their morning note, the Deutsche Bank Macro Strategists noted that US President’s Trump speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos later on Tuesday is likely to hog the limelight.

Key Quotes:

“In terms of what’s on in Davos today, the highlight will be an early address from Mr Trump (11am CET) which will no doubt attract plenty of headlines. Apparently for security, snippers are on the rooftop so I’ll be wearing my bullet proof bobble hat.

Away from Mr Trump, Greta Thunberg’s lunchtime panel will attract interest. Later BoE Governor Carney will be speaking on a panel which may also be interesting ahead of a delicate interest rate decision next week and the U.K. leaving the EU a few days later.

He is going to be the climate finance adviser to the U.K. government ahead of the COP 26 summit in Glasgow in November so he may have things to say on that, especially given the focus in Davos this year.”