Funko, Inc. ( FNKO ) is a pop culture consumer products company, which designs, sources & distributes the licensed products across the globe. It trades under FNKO ticker at Nasdaq.
Since 2017 in daily, FNKO made all time low at $3.12 during sell off across the global markets in early last year. Thereafter it started the higher high sequence as an impulse, which favored ended at 5/28/2021 high. And below May-2021 high, it is correcting the cycle against April-2020 low in proposed Zigzag structure.
FNKO – Elliott Wave View on Daily chart:
In daily, it started impulse sequence as wave ((1)) from 4/03/2020 low & ended at $7.78 on 6/08/2020 high. The ((2)) was dip correction as usual & ended at $4.72 low on 7/09/2020. Above $4.72 low, it started explosive move after a sideways consolidation & break out as ((3)) extension, which ended at $25.07 high on 4/01/2021.
Thereafter ((4)) was ended slightly below 0.236 retracement against ((3)) at $19.10 low on 4/21/2021. Finally it ended ((5)) at $27.20 high on 5/28/2021 with minimum extension target. It started correcting the move against April-2020 low.
The correction started with first leg lower in impulse as ((A)), which ended at $16.67 low on 8/19/2021. The connector ((B)) was triangle as correction against ((A)), which ended at $19.57 high on 10/15/2021. While below there it expect to see further weakness in ((C)) leg lower as the part of Zig-zag correction from major top & expect to extend lower towards $9.01 or lower levels before it turn upside again. Alternatively if it breaks above $19.57 high without making lower low sequence, then it can extend ((B)) in an expanded flat correction before turning lower again.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.
Gold dives to over one-week lows, below $1,780 level
Gold witnessed aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to one-and-half-week lows below $1,780 region. The dollar is back in demand on the last trading day of the week and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's dismal US GDP-led slide.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?