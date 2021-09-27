As we edge toward a post-pandemic world, many investors are looking for ways to prepare for future uncertainties. A solution for some may include investing in precious metals, such as gold and silver. Here are five factors to consider when deciding to invest in gold or silver, economists at Morgan Stanley report.
Silver may be more tied to the global economy
“Half of all silver is used in heavy industry and high technology. As a result, silver is more sensitive to economic changes than gold, which has limited uses beyond jewelry and investment purposes. When economies take off, demand tends to grow for silver.”
Silver may be a better inflation hedge
“Historically, both gold and silver have made solid gains when US inflation is rising. Both metals are valued in US dollars, so when the dollar falls in value, gold and silver typically rise because they become less expensive to buy using other currencies. Given greater industrial demand, silver tends to rise more than gold with rising inflation and a falling dollar.”
Silver is more volatile than gold
“The volatility in silver prices can be two to three times greater than that of gold on a given day. While traders may benefit, such volatility can be challenging when managing portfolio risk.”
Gold has been a more powerful diversifier than silver
“Silver can be considered a good portfolio diversifier with moderately weak positive correlation to stocks, bonds and commodities. However, gold is considered a more powerful diversifier. It has been consistently uncorrelated to stocks and has had very low correlations with other major asset classes – and with good reason: Unlike silver and industrial base metals, gold is less affected by economic declines because its industrial uses are fairly limited.”
Silver is currently cheaper than gold
“Silver is much cheaper than gold, making it more accessible to small retail investors. For those who are just starting to build their portfolios, the cost of silver may make it a better investment choice.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
