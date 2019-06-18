Fitch lowers India's growth forecast to 6.6% for FY 2019-20, INR better bid

In its latest Global Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the US-based Fitch ratings made a downward revision to India’s GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year (FY) 2019-20.
Key Findings:
“Amid cooling activity in the manufacturing and agriculture sector, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings slashed India's growth forecast to 6.6% for the current financial year from 6.8% projected earlier.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest rate by another 25 basis points later in 2019, which will push the policy repo rate down to 5.50%.
Monetary and regulatory easing from the RBI, along with a recovery in portfolio inflows, should support a recovery in credit to the private sector and reverse the drag from the negative credit impulse.
However, the agency retained its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the next fiscal (2020-21) at 7.1% and 7.0% for 2021-22.”
Despite the growth forecast downgrade, the Indian Rupee manages to keep the recovery mode intact vs. the US dollar, with USD/INR back in the red near 69.80 region. The cross faded an uptick to 70.12 once again in early trades.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Aims for multi-day resistance-line, supported by 4H 200MA
Successful trading beyond 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) helps the EUR/USD pair to aim for short-term descending resistance-line as it trades near 1.1230 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
GBP/USD: Sellers dominate ahead of Carney’s speech, Conservative voting
Bears continue to hold the reins of GBP/USD amid political pessimism as the pair trades near 1.2530 before flashing the fresh five-month low ahead of the second round of voting for the Tory leadership and Carney’s speech.
USD/JPY extends losses amid negative Japanese stocks, weaker USD
USD/JPY extends the drop towards the 108 handle, tracking the weakness in the US dollar, Japanese stocks and Treasury yields while markets ignore the dovish comments by the BOJ Gov. Kuroda.
Gold: Mildly bid with falling wedge breakout on 1H
Gold is currently trading $1,340 per Oz, representing 0.52 percent gains on the low of $1,333 seen on Monday. The bounce could be extended further toward $1,350, as the hourly chart is reporting a falling wedge breakout.
Markets wait for FOMC meeting. FOMC Preview
Markets were broadly steady, waiting for Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. We expect the Fed will leave the target range of the Fed Funds rate unchanged. Bu there is an increased likelihood of rate cuts.