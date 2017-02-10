Fitch: Catalonia's secession from Spain is very unlikely

Fitch: Catalonia's secession from Spain is very unlikelyBy Eren Sengezer
"The confrontational nature of the vote on Catalonia independence has increased near-term political risks," Fitch Ratings said in a recently published report.
Key quotes:
- The immediate consequences of Sunday's vote are hard to predict.
- There remains a risk of fresh disturbances.
- The recent events could also weaken the ability of Spain's minority Popular Party government to implement national policy.
- We view Catalonia's secession from Spain as very unlikely, and our central assumption remains that there will ultimately be a settlement on regional financial reform and greater autonomy for Catalonia within Spain.
- We forecast above-trend GDP growth of 3.1% in 2017 and 2.5% in 2018, but a further sustained escalation in tensions between the Catalonia and Spanish governments would represent a downside risk.
- A further escalation of tensions that undermine these assumptions could prompt negative rating action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.