Fitch affirms Indonesia at 'BBB', outlook 'Stable', USD/IDR sits at 23-month lows

In its latest credit assessment report on Indonesia, Fitch Ratings affirmed Indonesia’s sovereign credit rating at ‘BBB’ while maintaining a ‘Stable’ outlook.

Indonesia's GDP growth is likely to remain resilient in the next few years, Fitch added in its report.

Separately, Bank Indonesia’s Governor Warijyo was reported, as saying that inflation in the first four weeks of January seen at 2.82% YoY.

At the press time, USD/IDR trades close to a new 23-month low reached at 13,570 in the last hour.