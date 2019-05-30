First quarter (Q1) Private Capital Expenditure arrives big miss (-1.7% vs 0.5%) , AUD lower

- First quarter (Q1) Private Capital Expenditure (Capex) and April Building Approvals have just come in and numbers are awful
- Capex arrived bearish for AUD.
- Building Approvals arrived bearish for AUD.
The main focus is on Private Capital Expenditure where a small decline in expenditure for Q1 2019 was expected on the street. Analysts at ANZ Bank Australia were noting that Business conditions had not recovered since the deterioration in late 2018, while trade tension overseas sows doubt, adding:
"Mining capex is nearing the end of its downturn and plans for 2019-20 are upbeat. We expect only a small improvement in non-mining capex plans from the December quarter estimate."
The data arrived as follows:
- Private Capital Expenditure (Q1): -1.7% vs expected 0.5% and vs prior 2.0%.
- Capex Plant and Machinery expenditure -0.5% q/q with capex building -2.8% (q/q) - (AUD bearish).
- Building Approvals April, month on month: -15.5% vs expected 0.0% and vs prior -15.5%.
- Building Approvals April, year on year: - 24.2% (more to come) vs prior -27.3%.
Full report for Capex and Building Approvals
About the Private Capital Expenditure
The Private Capital Expenditure released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics measures current and future capital expenditure intentions of the private sector. It is considered as an indicator for inflationary pressures. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2630 amid fresh wave of Brexit headlines
With the latest news report concerning the new Brexit deal crossing wires, the GBP/USD pair trades near 1.2630 during early Thursday. The pair posted third back to back loss by the end of Wednesday.
USD/JPY: Price holds steady in Tokyo, awaits U.S. GDP data
USD/JPY is flat in the Asia session, awaiting a catalyst as markets absorb trade war risks. USD/JPY stands at 109.59 between a range of 109.52/64.
It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency
We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”
Gold: Oscillating around 20-D EMA, bears look to 200-D SMA
The technical outlook is much the same midweek as it was at the start of the week. The price is oscillating around the 20-D EMA losing sights of the channel resistance. A re-run of the downside will open prospects for the double bottom lows at 1266 ahead of 1262.