Finance Ministry: China will lift some tariffs on US agricultural goods from Nov. 10

The Chinese Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday, “China will lift some tariffs on US agricultural goods from November 10.

Additional takeaways

China to suspend 24% US tariffs for a year.



China to maintain 10% US tariffs.

No further details are provided about the same.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is unable to find any inspiration from these comments, trading modestly flat on the day near 100.20, as of writing.