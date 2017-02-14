Fed's Yellen agrees with core principles of Trump's executive order on financial reform

Fed's Yellen agrees with core principles of Trump's executive order on financial reformBy Felipe Erazo
During a Q&A session at the semi-annual Humphrey Hawkins Testimony, Fed's Chairwoman Janet Yellen stated that she agrees with core principles of U.S. President Trump's executive order on financial reform.
More headlines (via Reuters):
- Important that congress deal with state-sponsored housing agencies
- Anticipates balance sheet will eventually be substantially smaller than at current time
- Wants Fed balance sheet to be primarily made up of U.S. treasuries
