Fed's Williams: US should grow by 2% in 2025, 2026

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams noted on Tuesday that US growth metrics are overall in a good place, specifically highlighting that US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth should hold steady this year and next.
Key highlights
Monetary policy well positioned to achieve the Fed goals.
The Fed has made significant progress lowering inflation.
The labor market in good balance, not an inflation driver.
Inflation to hang around 2.5% this year, 2% in coming years.
US to grow by around 2% this year and next.
Economic outlook is highly uncertain due in part to government policy.
The US economy is in a good place.
Modestly restrictive policy should return inflation to 2%.
Inflation expectations are well anchored.
Wage gains consistent with productivity and inflation outlook.
The Fed is not quite to its goals, but the economy is in a good place.
