Fed's Williams: No comments on policy outlook

New York Fed President Williams didn't comment on the monetary policy outlook or the current state of the economy in his prepared remarks.

Now markets' attention turns to FOMC Chairman's speech, which is scheduled to take place at 17 GMT. Ahead of that event, new home sales, housing price index, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Survey, and the Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is virtually unchanged on the day near 96.