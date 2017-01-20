Fed's Williams: Monetary policy takes a year or two to have its full effects

By Felipe Erazo

San Francisco Fed's President John Williams is on the wires, via Reuters, stating that monetary policy takes a year or two to have its full effects.

Key headlines (via Reuters):

  • Monetary policy is still giving a boost to U.S. growth
  • Says don't need to see unemployment going lower and lower, want to stabilize it
  • We need to start pulling back on the stimulus, gradually
  • Says need to raise rates before we get to goals so don't overshoot them
  • Fed doesn't talk partisan politics, and need to keep it that way