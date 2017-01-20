Fed's Williams: Monetary policy takes a year or two to have its full effects

Fed's Williams: Monetary policy takes a year or two to have its full effectsBy Felipe Erazo
San Francisco Fed's President John Williams is on the wires, via Reuters, stating that monetary policy takes a year or two to have its full effects.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Monetary policy is still giving a boost to U.S. growth
- Says don't need to see unemployment going lower and lower, want to stabilize it
- We need to start pulling back on the stimulus, gradually
- Says need to raise rates before we get to goals so don't overshoot them
- Fed doesn't talk partisan politics, and need to keep it that way