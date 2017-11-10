Fed's Williams: Losing confidence we will see tax reform in next 6 months

Fed's Williams: Losing confidence we will see tax reform in next 6 monthsBy Eren Sengezer
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams delivered additional remarks, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Do not personally subscribe to secular stagnation theory
- It is a harder economy to manage with low neutral rates and slower growth
- Not seeing excesses borrowing, but watching carefully
- To roll back Dodd-Frank regulations would take time, may require changes to law
- Losing confidence we will see tax reform in next 6 months
- There is a very strong consensus that corporate tax code is out of date
