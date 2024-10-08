Fed’s Williams: It will be appropriate again to bring interest rates down over time – FT

In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) on Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams said "I personally expect that it will be appropriate again to bring interest rates down over time.”
Williams said that he doesn't see the September move "as the rule of how we act in the future."
"Right now, I think monetary policy is well positioned for the outlook, and if you look at the SEP [Summary of Economic Predictions] projections that capture the totality of the views, it's a very good base case with an economy that’s continuing to grow and inflation coming back to 2 percent,” Williams told the FT.
Market reaction
Williams’ remarks follow the dovish commentary from his St. Louis counterpart Alberto Musalem, leaving the US Dollar on the back foot against its major rivals.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) loses 0.15% on the day to trade at 102.40.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
