Fed's Williams: Economy is facing more disinflationary pressure than inflationary pressure

"Now is not the time for the Fed to focus on exit strategies because we are in the middle of a difficult situation," NY Fed President John Williams said on Thursday.

"The Fed's goals are maximum employment and price stability and we are close to 2% inflation goal but not quite there," Williams further noted. "The economy is facing more disinflationary pressure than inflationary pressure."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the greenback's performance. As of writing, the US Dollar ındex was down 0.1% on the day at 95.95.