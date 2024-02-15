Fed's Waller: US Dollar to remain world's global reserve currency

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller noted the US Dollar's (USD) importance in global markets while giving a speech titled "The Dollar's International Role" at the Global Interdependence Center and University of the Bahamas Conference in Nassau.
Key highlights
- US Dollar likely to remain the world's dominant reserve currency.
- Recent developments strengthen that status.
- Several factors weigh against the Chinese Yuan as an attractive asset.
- Fed's Waller sees no need for a central bank digital currency in the US.
- Waller does not want to see central banks holding large amounts of crypto-based ETFs.
