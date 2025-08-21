Fed's Schmid: Not in a hurry to cut interest rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeff Schmid said on Thursday that the last mile of inflation will be "pretty hard," per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"Perhaps mortgage applications could be simplified."

"Labor market is solid."

"Some cooling in first couple quarters but there is optimism now."

"Supply and demand for workers seems in balance despite immigration impacts."

"Inflation number likely closer to 3 than 2, there is work to do."

"A lot of data still until September."

"Markets and spreads are in good shape; need definitive data to move the policy rate."

"Not in a hurry to cut interest rates."

"Searching for data that shows Fed policy is restrictive."

"Have to be careful about what lowering short term rates would do to inflation mentality."

Market reaction

These comments received a hawkish score of 6.4 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker, lifting the FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index to 106.32.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) Index was last seen trading marginally higher on the day at 98.27.