Fed's Rosengren: There is high probability of December rate hike- CNBC

Fed's Rosengren: There is high probability of December rate hike- CNBCBy Eren Sengezer
Speaking on CNBC, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said that gradual rate increases would be appropriate.
Key quotes (via LiveSquawk):
- There is high probability of December rate hike
- Policy rules over time have proven to be ‘not so successful’
- 3- rate hikes next year seem approx. correct
- Doesn’t want to push too far below full employment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.