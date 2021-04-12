Fed's Rosengren: Fed has tools to address high inflation if it appears

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that it's unlikely the economy will heat up too quickly this year, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Fed has tools to address high inflation if it appears."

"Restaurants and tourist spots are having difficulty finding workers."

"Employers may have difficulty filling jobs if they wait too long to hire."

"Many employers have had to raise wages, even for relatively low wage positions."

"Fed stopped the main street lending program too soon at the behest of the treasury."

"Banks and businesses were just fully understanding the program when it was shut down."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these remarks and was last seen posting small daily losses at 92.14.