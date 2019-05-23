The risk appetite in the financial markets has improved significantly since the US Federal Reserve quit hiking rates at the end of last year.

So far, however, the rate hike pause has failed to lift the outlook for the US housing market.

In fact, the house prices are now seen rising at a slower rate than what was forecasted three months ago, according to a Reuters poll.

The survey of nearly 50 housing analysts polled May 9-22 predicts house prices to rise 3.3% this year, a downgrade from the 4.0% rise predicted three months ago. House price rises are then seen slowing to slow to 3.0% next year and 2.7% in 2021.