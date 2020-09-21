Fed's Powwell: Path ahead for economy remains ‘highly uncertain’

Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, has reiterated in testimony to Congress that the Fed will ‘do what we can, for as long as it takes’ to support recovery.

Many economic indicators show ‘marked improvement’ - despite improvement from depth of crisis, path ahead for economy remains ‘highly uncertain’,

A full recovery is likely to come only when people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities.

The path forward will depend on keeping the virus under control, and on policy actions taken at all levels of government.

Our economy will recover fully from this difficult period.

We remain committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy for as long as is needed.