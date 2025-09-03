Fed's Musalem: There is risk tariffs could cause persistent inflation rise

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem said on Wednesday that he sees a risk that tariffs could cause a persistent increase in inflation, per Reuters.
Key takeaways
"Fed needs to balance inflation, job goals going forward."
"Below-trend growth, stable expectations should temper inflation."
"Expecting inflation to ebb back to 2% by second half of 2026."
"Tariffs will work through economy over two to three quarters."
"Expecting tariff inflation impact to fade eventually."
"Expecting job market cooling with downside risks to labor sector."
"Seeing job market holding near full employment."
"Seeing modest GDP growth this year before returning to trend in 2026."
"Uncertainty lifting for economy, fiscal policy may add stimulus."
"Job market break-even level between 30,000 and 80,000 jobs per month."
Market reaction
These comments received a neutral/hawkish score of 6.0 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker. In turn, FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index stays near 100, pointing to a neutral stance.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index remains stuck in a tight daily range and was last seen trading flat at 98.32.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD now navigates a range-bound trade near the 1.1650 zone on Wednesday amid an equally vacillating sentiment surrounfing the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors remain watchful ahead of the release of the US JOLTS Job Openings, Factory Orders, and the Fed Beige Book.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3400 region as gilt yields retreat
GBP/USD recovers to the 1.3400 area after setting its lowest level since early August below 1.3350. The downward correction seen in the long-dated UK gilt yields helps Pound Sterling shake off the bearish pressure. Later in the session, the US economic docket will feature employment-related data.
Gold stands firm near all-time peak amid Fed rate cut bets, trade woes
Gold stays in positive territory slightly below the record-high it set near $3,550 earlier in the day. The cautious market stance remains supportive for the safe-haven precious metal as investors grow increasingly concerned over the global fiscal health following the latest turmoil in bond markets.
JOLTS Job Openings set to show a mild decline in July, showing weaker US labor market conditions
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Wednesday by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of Job Openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.