Fed's Miran insists neutral rate is far below current rates

Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Stephen Miran made another long-winded appearance on Tuesday, reiterating that he believes any underlying inflation pressures within the US economy are entirely contained within migrant population effects, and will be solved mainly by immigration controls.

Miran also gave his own personal estimate of the neutral rate of interest, or r-star as it is known to economists, of 0.5%. Miran's unexplained personal model for r-star comes in well below even the most aggressive common r-star models, which all currently land somewhere in the 1% to 0.8% range at the absolute lowest.

Key highlights