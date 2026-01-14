Fed’s Miran: Deregulation last year was substantial
Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran said that he thinks deregulation should put downward pressure on prices and stated that if central banks don't accommodate the impact of deregulation, it makes policy too tight, in a speech at the Delphi Economic Forum in Athens on Wednesday.
Key takeaways
Deregulation should put downward pressure on prices, another reason for US central bank to cut interest rates.
Deregulation amounts to a positive supply, productivity shock, giving the economy more capacity and easing price pressures.
Deregulation last year was 'substantial' and is expected to continue.
If central banks don't accommodate impact of deregulation it makes policy too tight, with needless damper on growth.
perhaps 30% of regulations could be eliminated by 2030, cutting inflation by perhaps half a percentage point a year."
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.07%
|-0.13%
|-0.57%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.18%
|-0.15%
|EUR
|0.07%
|-0.06%
|-0.48%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.13%
|0.06%
|-0.40%
|0.14%
|0.16%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|0.57%
|0.48%
|0.40%
|0.56%
|0.58%
|0.36%
|0.41%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.08%
|-0.14%
|-0.56%
|0.02%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|AUD
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.16%
|-0.58%
|-0.02%
|-0.21%
|-0.17%
|NZD
|0.18%
|0.11%
|0.05%
|-0.36%
|0.19%
|0.21%
|0.04%
|CHF
|0.15%
|0.08%
|0.01%
|-0.41%
|0.15%
|0.17%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.