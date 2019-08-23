Fed's Mester: I have not made up my mind yet on next FOMC meeting

In an interview with CNBC, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that she had not yet made up her mind about how she is going to vote on rates at the next FOMC meeting.

Commenting on China's retaliatory tariffs, Mester said that this was a continuation of the trade uncertainty that has been underway for some time. Below are some additional quotes, as reported by Reuters.

"US consumers continue to be strong."

"US economy is quite resilient."

"I am very attuned to the downside risks to the economy."

"Our interest rates should be higher than Europe and China."

"Wages have been moving up."

"Business contacts always talk about trade uncertainty but still seeing good activity, although slower than last year as expected."

"Not worried about being too late by waiting for evidence of a slowdown in the data."

As markets continue to assess the latest Fed commentary and the fresh developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict, the US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains near 98.30.