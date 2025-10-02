TRENDING:
Fed's Logan: We need to be very cautious about rate cuts

Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) President Lorie Logan explained on Thursday that the recent interest rate cut was an insurance against a more rapid, non-linear decline in the labor market, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"Inflation is running above target, trending higher."

"Payroll gains have declined markedly."

"See risks on both sides of the Fed's mandate."

"Demand remains pretty resilient."

"Labor market looks fairly balanced, only gradually slowing."

"Policy isn't more than modestly restrictive, which is appropriate."

"We need to be very cautious about rate cuts."

"Must not ease too much, only to have to reverse course."

"Very close to maximum employment."

"Appropriate to see a little more cooling in labor market."

"Seeing risks that labor market is more fragile, that's why insurance rate cut was appropriate."

"Tariffs have contributed to higher inflation recently, through goods inflation."

"Overall tariff effects on inflation have been more moderate than had anticipated."

"Even if tariffs have one-time effect, the longer it takes and uncertainty continues the higher the risk to inflation expectations."

"We need to guard against the risk that inflation expectations could rise."

Market reaction

These comments received a hawkish score of 6.8 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index extends its recovery following these comments and was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at 97.95.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1710

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1710

EUR/USD now loses further ground, reaching daily lows near 1.1710 and adding to Wednesday’s small decline. The pair’s pullback comes on the back of a decent rebound in the Greenback as investors continue to assess the effects of the government shutdow as well as the political scenario.

GBP/USD comes under pressure, retests 1.3430

GBP/USD comes under pressure, retests 1.3430

GBP/USD halts its four-day positive streak on Thursday. slipping back to two-day lows near 1.3430 amid a modest bounce in the US Dollar. The British Pound finds support in the BoE’s cautious guidance, while the Greenback remains watchful of events surrounding the US government shutdown.

Gold turns negative around $3,840

Gold turns negative around $3,840

Gold now faces increasing selling pressure, abandoning the area of recent record highs near $3,900 per troy ounce and slipping back to the $3,840-$3,830 band on Thursday. The daily pullback in the precious metal comes largely in response to the marked bounce in the Greenback along with rising US yields across the curve, all amid US government shutdown concerns.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple (XRP) rises in tandem with the larger cryptocurrency market on Thursday, as investors position themselves in anticipation of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) in October. 

