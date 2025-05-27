Fed’s Kashkari: Support stance of maintaining policy rate until more clarity on tariffs

Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday that he supports the stance to maintain interest rates until there is some more clarity on the impact of higher tariffs on inflation.
Key quotes
There is a 'healthy debate' among the Fed policymakers on whether to 'look through' inflationary effects of new tariffs.
Personally, I find arguments against looking through tariff-induced inflation more compelling.
These arguments support stance of maintaining fed's policy rate until there is more clarity on path for tariffs, their impact on prices and economic activity.
Market reaction
These comments help the Greenback’s recovery, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) adding 0.36% on the day, currently trading at 99.35.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressred near 1.1350 as US Dollar finds demand ahead of data
EUR/USD holds sizeable losses near 1.1350 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair declines as the US Dollar recovers from EU-US tariffs delay-led sell-off ahead of the mid-tier US economic data and the Senate tax debate.
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3550, awaits US data, Senate tax debate
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure below 1.3550 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is correcting further from 39-month highs, facing headwinds from a tepid US Dollar recovery as the markets' focus turns from trade talks to US fundamentals and the Senate debate on Trump's tax bill.
Gold price drops to $3,300 amid risk-on impulse, reviving USD demand
Gold price drifts lower for the second straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors. The optimism around the EU’s tariff delay and a modest USD rebound undermines the commodity. US fiscal concerns and Fed rate cut bets should cap the USD and limit losses for Gold price.
BNB Price Forecast: BNB bulls aim above $700 as stablecoin and DEX activity surge
BNB stabilizes around $674 on Tuesday after a three-day recovery rally. On-chain data and technical outlook suggest a rally ahead as BNB breaks above the symmetrical triangle pattern, with Decentralized exchange volume and stablecoin activity surging.
Bitcoin rebounds to $109,000 as US-EU tariff delay helps sentiment recover
Bitcoin trades above $109,000 on Monday, recovering from Friday’s correction. Market sentiment improves as Trump’s EU tariff delay offers temporary relief, supporting risky assets.