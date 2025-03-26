Fed’s Kashkari: Policy uncertainty is complicating the Fed’s job

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari reiterated that there is still job to be done regarding inflation.
Key Quotes
We've made a lot of progress bringing inflation down, still more work to do.
Job market has stayed strong, biggest challenge is to finish the job.
Policy uncertainty is complicating the Fed's job.
Relative to other countries, the U.S. is relatively insulated to trade dynamics.
After 2018 tariffs, we saw less reshoring of manufacturing to the U.S. than to other countries.
