Fed’s Kashkari: Feeling a little bit better about the US economy than he had a few months ago

Speaking in an audience Q&A, Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Minneapolis President Kashkari noted the following.

“Feeling a little bit better about the US economy than he had a few months ago.”

“There's a lot of consensus at fed that monetary policy is modestly accommodative.”

The early Asian trading seems to be unaffected by Kashkari’s comments, as the US dollar keeps its overnight consolidative mode intact around 98.30 after US President Trump’s comments on the US-China trade deal stalled the buck’s upside momentum.