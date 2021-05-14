Fed's Kaplan: Worried about excesses and imbalances in economy and housing market

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday that he is worried about excesses and imbalances in the economy and the housing market, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"It's going to take a while to resolve supply-demand imbalances in labor market."

"Watching carefully if supply-demand imbalances feed into higher inflation."

"Committed to anchoring inflation and inflation expectations at 2%."

"As it becomes clearer we are emerging from the pandemic and making substantial progress, should begin to discuss tapering QE."

"If supply-demand imbalances go on, worry that it could get embedded in inflation expectations."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen losing 0.37% on a daily basis at 90.38.