Fed's Kaplan: Size of unemployment benefits making workers hesitant to rejoin workforce

The demand is strong and improving in the labor market but there are supply issues that should heal over time, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"The size of unemployment benefits making workers hesitant to rejoin the workforce," Kaplan argued and added that government spending on infrastructure can lead to better economic growth.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar ındex was losing 0.35% on the day at 89.87.