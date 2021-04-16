Fed's Kaplan: Should wean economy at earliest opportunity from super-easy policy

"We should wean the economy at the earliest opportunity from the super-easy Federal Reserve policy," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

"The challenge will be finding the balance between being too preemptive and being too late on policy," Kaplan added.

Market reaction

The greenback failed to capitalize on these bullish remarks. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1% on the day at 91.57. On a weekly basis, the DXY is down 0.66%.