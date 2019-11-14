Fed's Kaplan: Low inflation gives Fed latitude to run economy hotter than previous recoveries

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said that low inflation gives the Federal Reserve the latitude to run the economy hotter than previous recoveries and added that he doesn’t expect inflation will run away from the target level, as reported by Reuters.

Earlier in the hour, Kaplan stated that he doesn't expect to see a recession next year despite the sluggish growth.

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the greenback's market valuation. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.15% on the day at 98.15.