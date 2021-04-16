Fed's Kaplan: Coronavirus vaccinations to outpace variants

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday that he expects coronavirus vaccinations to outpace the variants, as reported by Reuters.

Kaplan further reiterated he forecasts a high level of economic growth in the remainder of the year. "The Federal Reserve does not have an independent role related to climate change," he added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.12% on the day at 91.55.