Fed's Kaplan: Concerned about excess risk-taking on Fed's new guidance

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said that he expects zero rates will be appropriate for the next two-and-a-half to three years.
Additional takeaways
"By 2023, the US could start to approach 3.5% unemployment."
"Once the US gets to the point of lower unemployment, not sure Fed needs to still leave rates at zero."
"Not sure how much benefit the Fed's new rate vow would deliver, concerned about excess risk taking."
"Believed costs of new low rate vow was not worth the benefits."
"Forecast of strong growth for this year assumes some further fiscal support."
"Market cap to GDP is at historic highs, and normally some kind of correction can be helpful."
"Monetary policy is not primary driver of economic outlook now; that's the virus."
"Fed is looking at ways to make Main Street Lending Program more attractive."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 93.29.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD quickly approaching September low
The EUR/USD pair extended its slump towards 1.1760 after ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.” Next relevant support at 1.1736, this month low.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2840
The Pound plunged on risk-aversion and PM Johnson acknowledging the kingdom is undergoing a second coronavirus wave. Health authorities mull further restrictions.
Gold drops to near two-week lows, around $1920 region
A strong pickup in the USD demand exerted some heavy pressure on gold. Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a fresh leg down in equity markets.
Bitcoin gets back in the game
Bitcoin is on its third positive consecutive session in a row on the dominance chart and points to strong market share increases. Crypto market raises doubts on price development in the short term.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.