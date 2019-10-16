Fed’s Kaplan: Companies around the world are being hurt by trade tensions

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan has explained that companies around the world are being hurt by trade tensions.

On rates, he said, "to wait, see how things unfold".

Kaplan had recently said, in earlier interviews at the turn of this month, that the world economy is going through a “fragile” period, but odds of a U.S. recession over the next year remain “relatively low."

“Global growth is decelerating ... we are in this tenuous period,” Kaplan said, adding, “If the consumer stays strong, we are not going to have a recession."