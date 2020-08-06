Fed's Kaplan: Asset purchases may ultimately have an effect on the dollar

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday that he doesn't believe that the Fed's future policy will include negative interest rates.
Additional takeaways
"This downturn is different than others because a substantial portion of the population was not working."
"It's still my view that the US economy will grow at a healthy rate in Q3 and Q4 but rebound won't be as pronounced because of the resurgence of the virus."
"If we all wear masks we can manage infections without locking down except in certain cases."
"Monetary policy and fiscal policy are only a bridge to managing the health care crisis."
"One area where aid hasn't been as effective is help to small and mid-sized businesses."
"Fed's asset purchases are not free and may ultimately have an effect on the dollar, don't want to do more than we have to."
"Concerned about the growth of US government debt and the implications this has for the US."
"Rates are going to stay low until we make more progress on goals of maximum employment and price stability."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index edged higher in the last minutes and was last seen gaining 0.25% on a daily basis at 93.03.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD claws back towards 1.1900
The dollar is once again under strong selling pressure, with EUR/USD approaching its recent multi-month highs. US employment data failed to impress, focus on Nonfarm Payroll report.
Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.
GBP/USD resumes advance, challenging highs
The Pound remains strong after BOE’s monetary policy announcement. The central bank left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting on negative rates.
Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon
Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.