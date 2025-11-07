Fed’s Jefferson: The Fed should proceed slowly with extra rate cuts
Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said on Friday that the central bank should take its time with any further rate cuts, explaining that policy is getting closer to a neutral stance.
Key Quotes
The Fed should proceed slowly with further rate cuts as policy approaches the neutral rate.
He will decide on votes meeting by meeting and cites a potential lack of government data due to the shutdown.
Available information suggests not much about the economy has changed in recent months.
It is too soon to tell how AI will change the economy.
