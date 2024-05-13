Fed's Jefferson: Inflation is a source of concern

Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman Philip Jefferson stated on Monday that he advocates maintaining current interest rates until there is evident moderation in price pressures.
Key Takeaways
Economy has made a lot of progress, inflation has retreated’
The labor market has been very resilient.
I view the economy as in a solid position.
The decline in inflation has attenuated.
Inflation is a source of concern.
Is focused even more so on inflation given broader strength.
It is appropriate that we maintain the policy rate in restrictive territory.
Important to look for more evidence inflation is abating.
It is appropriate to keep the policy rate restrictive until clear inflation ebbing.
Market Reaction
The Greenback remains largely on the defensive and promps the USD Index (DXY) to recede to the area of daily lows near the 105.00 neighbourhood on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0800 as US Dollar struggles to find demand
EUR/USD extends its daily uptrend and trades in positive territory above 1.0800 in the early American session on Monday. The modest improvement seen in risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helps the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD advances to four-day highs near 1.2560
The broad-based upbeat mood in the risk complex now motivates GBP/USD to resume its uptrend and surpass the key 200-day SMA in the 1.2560-1.2570 band at the beginning of the week.
Gold stays on the back foot, trades below $2,350
Following the upsurge seen in the second half of the previous week, Gold stages a downward correction and trades in the red below $2,350 on Monday. Nevertheless, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower below 4.5% and allows XAU/USD to limit its losses.
Crypto market under pressure from Bitcoin
Crypto market cap on Monday stands at $2.2 trillion, down 5.2% over seven days, although it showed some growth over the weekend. Local market capitalisation peaked on March 14th, but the active decline began about a month ago.
Five fundamentals for the week: Inflation and what the Fed says about it are in focus Premium
Will inflation finally fall? That is the question for markets, battered by four consecutive worrying releases of the all-important CPI. A warm-up with PPI, speeches by key Fed officials, and also a look at the central bank's second mandate.