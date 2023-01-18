Reuters reports that Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker reiterated on Wednesday that he's ready for the US central bank to move to a slower pace of interest rate rises amid some signs that hot inflation is cooling off.
"High inflation is a scourge, leading to economic inefficiencies and hurting Americans of limited means disproportionately," Harker said in prepared remarks for a speech that closely followed remarks from earlier in the month. To get inflation under control, the Fed's "goal is to slow the economy modestly and to bring demand more in line with supply," he told a group in Newark, Delaware.
Key comments
- Reiterates support for moving to 25-basis-point interest rate hikes.
- Reiterates that the time for supercharging rate hikes is over.
- Says fed committed to lowering inflation back to 2% target.
- Harker expects Fed to raise rates 'a few more times' this year.
- Expects inflation to moderate to 3.5% this year.
- Says inflation will fall to fed's 2% target in 2025.
- Expects US economy to grow 1% this year, unlikely to suffer recession.
- Expects US unemployment rate to tick up to 4.5% this year before ebbing.
US Dollar update
It has been a volatile spell in the forex space on Wednesday. The US Dollar has been whipsawed on the back of the Bank of Japan's deliberations and subsequent announcements combined around the weak US data that came in the US session.
However, the bulls moved into the greenback as per the above chart following hawkish remarks from the likes of Fed's James Bullard that helped to flip sentiment on Wall Street. However, the DXY index W-formation could be a pull on the US Dollar with 102.20 vulnerable of a restest.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood Premium
The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark Premium
EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550
Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.