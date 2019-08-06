In his prepared remarks on 'neuroeconomics', Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker refrained from commenting on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Regarding the US' economic performance, Harker said 'far more' economic variables appear "uncertain or unruly," but added that the record-long expansion was expected to continue.

Markets largely ignored Harker's comments and the US Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.3% on the day at 97.70.