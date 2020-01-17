Fed's Harker: Negative rates would be disruptive in US

Regarding the possibility of the Federal Reserve considering the use of negative interest rates, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker argued negative rates would be disruptive in the US while speaking at a banking forum in Somerset, New Jersey, on Friday.

Harker further noted that he is committed to keeping rates low for long. "Business investment is a laggard. I hope resolving some trade and global uncertainty will unleash business investment," Harker added.

The US Dollar Index ignored these remarks and was last up 0.23% on the day at 97.53.