Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee on Thursday discussed the economic outlook on BBC Radio. Goolsbee said that getting inflation back to 2% will take time and there is still much data to be had on the economy.
Key quotes
Bringing inflation back to 2% takes time.
Warns against prolonged high interest rates.
The economy still requires more information.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.05% lower on the day at 105.30, as of writing.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stands tall just below its highest level since January touched on Wednesday
The AUD/USD pair holds above the 0.6700 mark during the Asian session on Thursday. The Australian Dollar continues to draw support from the upbeat domestic Retail Sales data released on Wednesday, which strengthened the case for a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
EUR/USD lurches higher after US data dumps Greenback
EUR/USD found a leg up on Wednesday, climbing briefly above the 1.0800 handle after a broad miss in US economic figures hinted at further signs of a weakening US economy, sparking fresh hopes for an accelerated pace of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and markets flowing out of the safe haven US Dollar.
Gold reaches $2,360 on broad USD weakness
Gold gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly two weeks above $2,360. Following the disappointing ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data from the US, the 10-year US yield declines sharply, helping XAU/USD extend its daily rally.
PolitiFi meme coins surge as Biden support lowers
Several political meme coins related to Vice President Kamala Harris rallied on Wednesday as prediction market odds favor her as the preferred Democrat nominee in the upcoming US presidential race.
Could the post-UK elections market moves resemble 1997 and 2010?
Thursday's UK elections expected to bring political change. Similar developments in both 1997 and 2010 weighed on the Pound. History points to a significant easing in Pound volatility across the board. Recent FTSE 100 performance matches the 2015 pre-election moves.