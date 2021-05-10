Fed's Evans: Recent increases in home prices not reason for concern

The recent increases in home prices are not a reason for concern, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Monday and noted that the previous housing crisis was fueled by leverage, as reported by Reuters.

Evans further added that he was worried a lot about cyber attacks and noted that he will not be calling his employees back to the office before Labor Day.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was unchanged on the day at 90.21.