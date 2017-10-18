Fed’s Dudley: On path for 3 rate hikes in 2017

Fed’s Dudley: On path for 3 rate hikes in 2017By Eren Sengezer
Speaking at Centers of Growth breakfast conversation at Hearst, in New York, New York Fed President William Dudley said that the Fed was on the path for three rate hikes in 2017.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Dollar is neutral for inflation outlook
- No reason why the expansion has to end of old age
- Policy challenges include taxes, immigration & trade
