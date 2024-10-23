Fed’s Daly: The economy is clearly in a better place

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly, in a post on social media platform X, said that the economy is clearly in a better place, inflation has fallen substantially and the labor market has returned to a more sustainable path.
Additional comments:
- Data dependence does not mean being data reactive, but looking forward as the information comes in and projecting how we think the economy will evolve.
- We must stay vigilant and be intentional, continually assessing the economy and balancing both of our mandated objectives of delivering on 2% inflation while ensuring that the labor market remains in line with full employment.
- Households, businesses, and communities want a durable economy, with sustained growth, a good labor market, and low inflation.
- The work to achieve a soft landing is not fully done and we are resolute to finish that job.
Market Reaction:
The remarks do little to provide any meaningful impetus to the US Dollar (USD), which stands firm near its highest level since early August amid bets for a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the red below 0.6700 amid sustained USD buying
AUD/USD remains on the back foot below 0.6700 in the Asian session on Wednesday, close to over a one-month low. The US Dollar's rally to its highest level in almost three months remains uninterrupted amid the prospect of slower rate cuts by the Fed and elevated US bond yields.
USD/JPY consolidates below three-month highs of 151.81
USD/JPY is consolidating gains above 151.50 early Wednesday, having hit its highest level since July 31. The pair continues to benefit from rallying US Treasury bond yields and a broad US Dollar strength. The uncertainty of further BoJ rate hikes weighs on the Japanese Yen, adding to the pair's upside.
Gold price corrects from $2,750 on stronger USD, elevated US bond yields
Gold price drops from near a fresh all-time peak touched on Tuesday at $2,749 amid a tepid risk tone. The US Trump Trade optimism-led rising US Treasury bond yields and sustained US Dollar strength act as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Crypto looks at US presidential election result to advance on legal clarity
US citizens will go to the polls to elect a new president on November 5, and their choice could be key for the future of the crypto industry and thus the price outlook for Bitcoin.
Trump vs Harris – What it means for US-China relations
Democrats and Republicans agree on few things, but that China is the primary foreign policy threat is one of them. Both sides believe China has a long term goal of supplanting the US as the leading power in the world but while they agree on the threat, they differ on how to deal with it.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.